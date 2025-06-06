CharlyBoy to unveil  historic memoir “999”

Maverick showbiz maestro, Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy, is set to unveil his memoir “999”, an intriguing story of his life’s journey so far.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the all-time social activist made the disclosure in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.

He wrote: “Google defines the figure “999” as an angelic number and a dawn of new beginnings.

“It’s a signal, a red alert that you’re about to read the unapologetic truth about the self-styled President of all Frustrated Nigerians.

“This book is not a biography. It’s a battleground. The Ugly, the Bad and the very Good. It’s a collection of live experiences that would make even the boldest screenwriters cringe.

Oputa, also called AreaFada, said he had seen things, fought personal wars, rebelled against and disowned his parents, married four times before he turned 36 and also danced with danger and dabbled in the spiritual.

He added that he dared to be different when it wasn’t safe, refused to be defined by his shadow and created his own thunder which is unforgettable, loud, and defiant.

“For over 40 years, he used the CharlyBoy brand to challenge Nigeria’s hypocrisy. To provoke, awaken, and give voice to the silenced. Was he controversial? Yes.Rebellious? Certainly.“But also relentlessly real.”

According to the Septuagenarian, who recently survived prostate operation, the book also chronicles his journey throughout the trying period, and as well offered crucial advice to men.

“From national fame to private pain including his current battle with prostate disease and erectile dysfunction nothing in the book, “999” is off-limits.

“Because in sharing his struggle, he hopes to give others permission to heal. Now, he’s channelling that same energy into a mission: Men’s health. Men’s truth. Men’s wellness.

“It’s time we stop pretending and start living fully.”999″ is not just a memoir. It’s a challenge. A confession. A revolution. And above all Charles Emeka Oputa’s truth. Coming soon. Buckle up,” he said.

NAN reports that Charles Oputa, born June 19, 1950, is the son of renowned former Supreme Court Justice Chukwudifu Oputa.

He is a foremost singer-songwriter, television presenter, actor, and producer, and he is known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, and media productions.

The “Areafada” was the host of the popular “The Charly Boy Show’, a 2011 judge for the talent hunt show ‘Nigeria Idol’ and a former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

He has been married to African-American singer and former fashion designer Diane for over forty years, with children, including children from past relationships. (NAN)