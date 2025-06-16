CDS vows to end banditry in Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has vowed to end banditry in Nigeria.

Musa made the vow on Monday at Yelwata town, Guma Local Government Area of Benue, where scores were killed in coordinated attacks on Friday night.

The CDS said the Nigerian Armed Forces would leave no stone unturned to ensure that such devastating attacks were not recorded in the country again.

He also assured that wherever the attackers were, the forces would get them and neutralise them, adding that the Yelwata attack would be their last act.

Musa admitted that there were officers who compromised and gave out information but that such officers were no longer in service.

He said that there was evidence that the bandits had their targets, thereby establishing the fact that there were insiders who aided them.

“I’m going to see my commanders, and we have to change our strategy. We want to look inward and see how we can address this.

“We used to have even within us people who compromised and gave information. Going around the scene, the way the killings and burnings were carried out shows that they had insiders.

“I discussed with community leaders, traditional rulers and the clergy on the need for us to work in unity.

“There have been some issues of trust, and we are going to address it,” he said.

Musa said more deployments would be made, adding that he would embark on a similar visit to Nasarawa on Tuesday.

The CDS condoled with the Benue Government, Gov. Hyacinth Alia, and all victims of banditry attacks, especially the people of Yelwata town, over their losses.

He advised them to remain strong and steadfast, as hope has already arrived.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CDS, while in Yelwata, held a closed meeting with community leaders and stakeholders.

NAN also reports that Musa inspected the scene of the crime and made a cash donation to the IDPs.