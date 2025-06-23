CDCFIB announces nationwide recruitment into Civil Defence, Fire Service, Immigration, and Correctional Service.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) has called on qualified candidates to apply for full-time employment in the various paramilitary agencies from Thursday.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the board, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, on Monday in Abuja.

He urged applicants interested in being employed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Fire Service to apply online through the board’s portal: https://recruitment.cdcfib.org.

“Applications should be submitted online within three weeks from the date of this publication, and note that the application is absolutely free,” he said.

He emphasised that applicants must apply to only one of the four agencies of their choice, as multiple applications will automatically call for disqualification.

He added that vacancies were available for the positions of superintendent, inspectorate and assistant cadres.

“For Superintendent of Corrections (CONMESS 09), which is applicable to only NCoS, applicants must be holders of a Bachelor’s Degree (BSc) in medicine and surgery.

“For Assistant Superintendent I (CONPASS 09), applicable to FFS only, applicants must be holders of a degree in law or a BSc in any of the following: Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Water or any related field.

“For Assistant Superintendent II (CONPASS 8), applicable to NSCDC, FFS and NIS, applicants must possess a BSc or Higher National Diploma,” Jubril said.

The Secretary further stated that for the position of Inspector (CONHESS 06), applicants must be registered nurses or midwives, adding that the position was only available for NCoS, NSCDC and FFS.

“For Assistant Inspector (CONPASS 06), applicants must be holders of a National Diploma or NCE in any related field.

“For Assistant II (CONPASS 04), General Duty, applicants must be holders of GVE, Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or other equivalents with a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings.

“For Assistant III (general duty), applicants must be holders of GCE, O level, SSCE/NECO or other equivalents with a minimum of four credits in not more than two sittings,” he said.

Jubril further stated that the mandatory requirements for the recruitment exercise are Nigerian nationality, requisite qualifications, and medical fitness.

Others, he said, are free of conviction or financial fraud records, between ages 18 and 35, among others. (NAN)(w