Carbon Offsets: Lagos 57 LGAs to receive ₦1bn annually for green development

…As Lagos, GreenPlinth Sign MoU on 80M Clean Cookstoves Initiative

…National Distribution to Begin June 25

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GreenPlinth Africa to commence the distribution of 80 million clean cookstoves across vulnerable communities in Nigeria.

Under this initiative, each of Lagos’ 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) will receive ₦1 billion annually for green development projects. The project is scheduled to kick off on June 25, 2025, starting in Makoko.

At a press briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, described the initiative as a transformational step toward building a greener, healthier, and more inclusive Lagos.

“This partnership is more than a formal agreement—it is a strategic leap forward,” George said. “The 80M Clean Cookstove Initiative will improve lives, reduce air pollution, and curb deforestation while generating over 35 million green jobs.”

He emphasized the initiative’s alignment with Lagos’ THEMES++ agenda, highlighting its potential to drive innovation, attract investment, and establish Lagos as Africa’s leader in climate-smart governance.

Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, called the initiative a “historic, game-changing project” under the UNFCCC Article 6.4ER compliance carbon markets framework.

According to her, the 80M PACM (Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism) Project will:

Deploy 80 million clean cookstoves nationwide

Generate 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon offsets

Create over 35 million green jobs

Establish a forex-denominated sovereign green endowment fund

Improve the health of millions, especially women and children

She noted that the project builds on Nigeria’s pioneering work under CDM2711, a UN-recognized cookstove project, and will scale this legacy by providing clean stoves free of charge to vulnerable households.

Oshodi confirmed that Lagos will serve as the anchor state, leading the deployment of the first six million stoves. In a major development, she announced the launch of the Lagos Carbon Exchange (LCX) on June 25, 2025—Africa’s first and the world’s second subnational carbon exchange, modeled after California’s.

“LCX will establish a compliance-driven carbon trading framework, unlocking new financing mechanisms for sustainable development and climate adaptation,” she said.

To ensure effective implementation, a governance framework will be established:

Project Advisory Board, chaired by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State as Deputy Chair

Six Vice-Chairs representing Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, private sector, NGOs, and civil society

Each of Lagos’ 57 LGAs/LCDAs will benefit from ₦1 billion annually, supporting at least five sustainable projects per year in over 1,000 communities, including: Renewable energy for MSMEs, Climate-smart health facilities, Health insurance for beneficiary households, Monthly ₦10,000 stipends under a pay-to-cook initiative and Planting of 400 million economic trees.

Oshodi emphasized the bottom-up approach, focused on climate literacy and grassroots empowerment. The state will also recognize Clean Cookstove Champions at the LGA/LCDA level to drive awareness and behavioral change.

“We are at the dawn of a green economic revolution,” she concluded. “We invite all stakeholders—governments, private sector, investors, and civil society—to seize this unprecedented opportunity.”

The initiative has been endorsed by the Nigerian Climate Change Council (NCCC), underscoring its importance in achieving Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.