CAN urges tougher laws, stronger action against gender-based violence

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the enactment of tougher laws and stricter enforcement mechanisms to curb the alarming rise in gender-based violence (GBV) across the country.

The call was made on Monday in Abuja during the launch of the Gender-Based Violence Prevention Project, themed “Christian Leaders’ Response to Violence Against Women and Girls.” The event was chaired by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

In his keynote address, Archbishop Okoh emphasized the urgent need for faith-based organizations to play a more proactive role in addressing GBV, urging Christian leaders to align their actions with biblical teachings that promote justice and dignity.

“Across our communities, we are daily confronted with heartbreaking stories of abuse, exploitation, and violence, often perpetrated in silence,” he said. “As Christian leaders, we must join forces with other humanitarian organizations to end this anomaly.”

He praised the Ford Foundation and Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organisation (WEWE) for supporting the initiative, describing their partnership as an example of how faith and action can drive social change.

CAN outlined a comprehensive strategy to tackle GBV, including awareness campaigns, training for clergy and church workers to recognize and respond to abuse, and the promotion of survivor-centered support systems. The association also pledged to mobilize churches nationwide to advocate for women’s and girls’ rights to education, dignity, and protection.

Quoting Isaiah 1:17, Archbishop Okoh said: “The Holy Bible commands us to defend the cause of the fatherless and plead the case of the widow. Our Lord Jesus Christ showed special concern for the marginalized, including women and children. We must follow His example by creating safe spaces and speaking out against injustice.”

He noted the deep impact of GBV on families and communities, stressing that religious leaders must use their platforms to break the culture of silence and shame often associated with abuse.

“Men and women of God must not be silent when women are being brutalized in their homes and communities,” he declared. “The Church must not be indifferent when girls are denied education and protection.”

Archbishop Okoh also called for stronger collaboration between faith-based institutions, civil society groups, and government agencies to ensure justice for victims and punishment for perpetrators.

He concluded with a prayer for divine guidance and expressed hope that the project would bring lasting change to the fight against GBV in Nigeria.

The event marked a pivotal step in CAN’s commitment to combating gender-based violence and promoting a culture of justice and compassion within faith communities.