Buratai urges Nigeians to support FG, counter terrorists, bandits’ propaganda

The Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has call on Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s policies and counter the propaganda of terrorists and bandits.

Buratai made the call during his remarks at the the 2025 Voice of Nigeria (VON) Forum on Tuesday in Abuja.

The forum with the theme, “Renewed Hope Agenda: Citizen Engagement and National Security” was organised by VON with support from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

According to him citizens engagement and national security is very fundamental, stressing that such has not been formalised over the years.

He gave a narration on how Sweden coordinated its activities which enhanced citizens engagement, that led to a national force and that also gave birth to the Navy Seal we have in the world today.

“Citizens engagement is a force multiplier, be it intelligence or cyber activities that affect our nation’s strategic assets and installations. It is important to engage the citizens, especially vibrant youths who are into cyber security.

“It is good to engage them to dispel negative information and counter damaging propaganda by terrorist and bandits. Engaging them will also help in national security.

“Also, citizens should be engage to support the policies of the government, to counter the propaganda of bandits and terrorists.

“This is because, the terrorists and bandits are also in the media space and the social media space.

“And it is good to bring them down, deal with them responsibly so that they will understand that whole nation is against the banditry and terrorism, ” Buratai said.

He commended the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, describing it as “true renewed hope agenda under renew hope administration”.

Buratai explained that unlike before, the Tinubu-led administration has brough in policies that has a long term effect that would be felt for the betterment of the country.

“Renewed Hope Agenda is fundamental. It is not like a palliative approach. This is a complete departure. And we hope that as time goes on, the impact will be felt and Nigeria will be much better.

“We need better environment for economic activities to thrive and for the society to grow. I congratulate the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Malam Jibrin Ndace for organising the forum,” Buratai said.