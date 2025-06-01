Buratai commends Tinubu’s radical policy approach at Amaechi’s birthday lecture

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd), has commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for adopting a radical approach to resolving Nigeria’s economic challenges. He described the government’s decisive policy direction as a “necessary departure” from the reform strategies of previous administrations.

Buratai made these remarks during a commemorative lecture held in Abuja to mark the 60th birthday of prominent Nigerian politician and statesman, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

Reflecting on his longstanding relationship with Amaechi dating back to 2011—when Amaechi served as Governor of Rivers State—Buratai described him as a leader with a strong commitment to security and political development. He also highlighted Amaechi’s performance during the 2022 APC presidential primaries, noting his continued relevance and leadership potential in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Rotimi Amaechi exemplifies a leader who prioritizes security, a trait crucial for Nigeria’s stability,” Buratai stated. He praised Amaechi’s proactive engagement in national affairs and his influential role in shaping the country’s future.

Speaking on economic reforms, Buratai critiqued the approaches of past administrations—from the Structural Adjustment Programs of Ibrahim Babangida to the subsidy regimes under Presidents Shagari, Obasanjo, Jonathan, and Buhari—which, according to him, only deepened poverty among Nigerians.

In contrast, he lauded the Tinubu administration’s bold and comprehensive economic policies as a determined effort to address long-standing socio-economic challenges.

“These radical measures are a decisive shift from the gradual suffering of the past,” he said. “They reflect a willingness to confront our problems head-on, even if the effects are immediate and profound.”

Buratai, however, acknowledged the criticisms surrounding the perceived insensitivity of some government policies, particularly in relation to poverty and insecurity. Nonetheless, he expressed optimism that the second half of the Tinubu administration may yield tangible improvements.

He concluded by emphasizing the need for resilience and national unity, urging Nigerians to support the government’s reform agenda in order to achieve lasting security and economic prosperity.

The event was attended by notable political figures, security experts, and members of Nigeria’s elite, all of whom paid tribute to Amaechi’s contributions to national development and leadership.