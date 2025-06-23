BUA Cement celebrates distributors at 2024 award night

Abdul Samad Rabiu

BUA Cement Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturers and producers, has celebrated its top distributors in appreciation of their loyalty, trust and partnerships with the company.

The award night, themed “Pillars of Strength, Celebrating Partnerships” was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suite in Lagos with distributors treated to several outstanding awards.

In his speech, the Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CFR, CON), eulogized all the distributors who had grown with the company over the years. “This is not simply a gathering; it is a reminder that success at its core, is about people, trust, and the journey we undertake side by side. Since our earliest days, your steadfast support has been the foundation of our progress.

“You have worked with us through every challenge and innovation – you are co-builders of this legacy”.

He further stated that the distributors’ loyalty and belief in the company’s mission continues to inspire the bold milestones made all the time.

He noted that every service innovation by the company, from the Customer Call Centre to its improved logistics systems stemmed from one question – How could BUA Cement provide better service?

Affirming the company’s responsiveness, the Chairman said: “We listen, learn and most importantly, we act because your success will always be our greatest metric and your confidence in us is the bedrock of our performance”.

The Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, Yusuf Binji, in his address, lauded the distributors for their excellent performance in the year 2024. He stated that the distributors’ performance is a testament of their commitment and strong trust in the company’s products.

“Tonight, we are celebrating all our customers who have journeyed with us during the year 2024 and specially recognize those who have distinguished themselves and have performed outstandingly well in their dealings. The management is indeed grateful to our able Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu (CFR, CON), for the wisdom to invest in Nigeria’s cement industry. We are equally grateful for the opportunity to meet with some of you face-to-face for the very first time and hope this gathering will foster a stronger and lasting relationship between us”.

The award night featured appreciation and rewards to all distributors, and especially the top 20 in three categories – Diamond, Emerald and Sapphire. Eleven distributors out of the top 20 distributors were rewarded with brand new SUVs and cash prizes; seven others went home with one truck each with cash prizes while the top two distributors also got two brand new trucks each including cash prizes. A general cash-back of N30 for every bag of BUA Cement lifted in 2024 also applies to every distributor who purchased BUA Cement during the period.