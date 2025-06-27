Brighton sign Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie from Paris FC

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Nigerian international goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie on a free transfer from Paris FC.

The 24-year-old will officially join the club on 1 July, following the expiration of her contract with the French side.

Nnadozie brings a wealth of experience to the Seagulls, having earned 55 caps for Nigeria since making her senior debut in 2018.

She also boasts significant European pedigree, having featured in 16 UEFA Women’s Champions League matches for Paris FC between 2022 and 2025.

Brighton head coach Dario Vidosic praised the new arrival, saying: “She’s a talented and commanding goalkeeper who will bring consistency and confidence to our defensive line.”

He added: “We’re confident she’ll add both depth and drive to a squad already full of ambition as we continue to build for next season.”

