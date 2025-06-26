Senate confirms Oludare Sunday as NDIC Managing Director

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Kataka also confirmed as Executive Director

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate on Thursday confirmed Thompson Oludare Sunday as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Also confirmed was Kabir Sabo Kataka as Executive Director of the corporation.

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, chaired by Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).

While presenting the report, Senator Abiru stated: “That the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions on the confirmation of the nomination for appointment as Managing Director and Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).”

It will be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, in May, forwarded the nominations of Thompson Oludare Sunday and Kabir Sabo Kataka to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The President’s request was read on the Senate floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, after which it was referred to the relevant committee for legislative action.

With Thursday’s confirmation, both nominees are expected to assume leadership roles at the NDIC, with a mandate to strengthen Nigeria’s banking and financial sector stability.