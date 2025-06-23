Iran attacks US military bases in Qatar, Iraq

Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran has reportedly fired six missiles at US bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating the bombing of its nuclear sites by the US military.

Explosions have been heard over Doha after Iran launched a missile attack on a US base in Qatar.

Qatar has confirmed the attack on the US-run Al Udeid base, calling it a “flagrant violation.”

According to Qatar’s Defence Ministry, the missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base were systems successfully intercepted by its air defence system.

The ministry, in a statement said, the incident resulted in no deaths or injuries.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has also officially confirmed the development.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the retaliatory operation is called “Annunciation of Victory.”

Meanwhile, Qatar on Monday said it “reserved the right to respond” after Iran attacked the US Al Udeid base hosted in the Gulf state, the largest American military facility in the region.

“We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement, adding that the US base had been evacuated as a precaution ahead of the attack.