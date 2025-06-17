FG moves to evacuate Nigerians in Israel, Iran

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

The Federal Government has announced that it is finalising emergency evacuation plans for Nigerian citizens stranded in Israel and Iran following the recent surge in hostilities between the two countries.

A statement issued Tuesday night by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, confirmed that Nigerian embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran are actively reaching out to citizens affected by the crisis and are working to ensure their safe evacuation.

The ministry urged Nigerians in both countries to comply with local security directives and to immediately contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and further guidance.

The ministry praised the commitment of Nigerian diplomatic missions in Israel and Iran and reaffirmed the government’s priority to protect its citizens abroad.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that following the escalation of the crisis between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Government is finalising arrangements for the emergency evacuation of stranded Nigerians in both countries.

“All affected Nigerian citizens are therefore strongly advised to abide by necessary security protocols and contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and further instructions.

“The Ministry commends the efforts put in place by our Missions in Tel Aviv, Israel and Tehran, Iran for their dedication and commitment to reaching out to the Nigerian Community in these difficult times.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to the safety and welfare of all its citizens, both at home and abroad, and is working in close coordination with relevant international partners and local authorities to ensure the timely and secure evacuation of Nigerians in affected areas,” the statement read in part.

In addition, the Federal Government renewed its appeal for a ceasefire and urged both Israel and Iran to embrace diplomatic solutions. The ministry reiterated Nigeria’s longstanding support for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians.

Further information on the evacuation process will be communicated through official government platforms, the statement added.

The emergency response follows Israel’s large-scale airstrikes on Friday, which targeted approximately 100 locations across Iran, including nuclear and military installations. The strikes reportedly killed several high-ranking Iranian military officials.

Among the dead were General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, and Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, described the Israeli attacks as a “declaration of war” and warned of a “bitter and painful” retaliation. The Iranian military also vowed an unlimited response, raising fears of a wider regional escalation.