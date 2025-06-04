Niger flood: FG releases N2bn to rebuild Mokwa, 20 truckloads of food

File image of people displaced by the Niger flood.

By Wole Mosadomi, MINNA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the release of N2 billion for the reconstruction of Mokwa town to serve as immediate resentment of the victims.

He also directed that 20 trucks of assorted food items be released and distributed to the affected victims of the flood.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettina, disclosed this when he led a Federal Government delegation to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over the tragic incident.

President Tinubu has also directed the Ministries of Environment and that of Agriculture to immediately commence the reconstruction of the drainage in Mokwa town.

“President Tinubu has directed me to come and represent him and asked me to tell you that his heart is with you and that government will do everything possible to ameliorate your sufferings.

“On my part, I will direct the immediate release of electricity transformers on my arrival in Abuja to replace the ones damaged in Mokwa town,” the Vice President assured.

While Federal Government has taken these steps, Shettima called on all other arms of government to rise up to the present situation adding that all arms have roles to play in the governance of the state.

“The Federal Government will play its part, the state government and the local governments should also play their parts to alleviate the suffering of the people,” Vice President declared.

He said the intervention of the Federal Government is not playing politics but as normal role of intervention, just as he pleaded with the people to continue to live in peace with one another and be their brothers keepers especially in this type of situation.

In order to achieve the task ahead, the Vice President ordered the Minister of state for Agriculture Alhaji Sabi Abdullahi to relocate to Minna and monitor the distribution of the food items and construction of the drainages.

The state deputy governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, thanked the Federal Government for the step taken so far, and also commended the National Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, for their outstanding roles being played since the flood started.

The tragedy

Recall that on May 28, a flood disaster displace over 5,000 persons who are currently in IDP camps in Mokwa.

At the last count, death toll from the Mokwa flood was 158.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government yesterday raised the alarm that 30 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are currently at risk of flooding.

The high flood risk states include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, and Edo.

Others are Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Vanguard News

