Brain Jotter mourns Mike Ejeagha, says his melody lives forever

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, has expressed grief following the death of highlife legend Mike Ejeagha, stating that his “melody lives forever.”

Brain Jotter had brought the late music icon into the spotlight again last year after he triggered a viral dance challenge using Ejeagha’s 1983 classic song “GwoGwoNgwo” in one of his skits.

In an Instagram post, Brain Jotter shared a video of himself and the late music icon during his visit to Ejeagha’s Enugu residence last year. He noted that Ejeagha made magic 39 years ago, and people danced to it again 39 years later. Though Ejeagha is no longer with us, Brain Jotter believes his melody will live on forever.

Mike Ejeagha passed away on Friday at the Military Hospital in Enugu after battling prostate cancer for 16 years.