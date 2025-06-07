Boxing champion, Peter Oboh mourns colleague, James Cook

Peter Oboh (left) and late James Cook

Peter Oboh, the former British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, has condoled with the family of late boxing legend, James Cook

James Cook died today at the age of 66. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer earlier in the year, and soon after started treatment. But his condition worsened and he passed in a hospital in London.

Cook, born in 1959 in Runaway Bay, Saint Ann Parish, Jamaica, won the British and European Super-middleweight titles.

Reacting to Cook’s passing, Peter Oboh, sent his “condolences to the family of the ex-British and European Supper Middleweight boxing champion, awarded an MBE by late Queen Elizabeth II.

“So painful to lost him, today, June 7, to cancer.

“To be realistic, Mr. Cook was such a fantastic gentleman both in the ring and out of it. I saw him around March last year. He was such a nice Guy.

“When Mr. Cook heard I was in the UK for a visit, he drove hundreds of miles to South-East London to make our meeting possible.

“He was such an humble and a very nice man to know. He will be highly missed by all, especially the boxing world.

“My little advice to the world is that the billions of Dollars and Pounds being spent to finance Ukraine-Russia, and the Israeli-Palestinian brutal wars should be poured into cancer cure researches.

“Cancer is growing to become one of the greatest killers in this our generation. Even my immediate elder brother, Mr. John Oboh, a legendary music producer, died of cancer in 2023,” Peter Oboh reminisced.