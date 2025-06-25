Bomb explosion kills 5, injures many in Imo market

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — Tragedy struck on Tuesday as a bomb explosion rocked Ubaheze Market in Awo Idemili, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, killing at least five people and leaving many others injured.

According to eyewitness accounts, the explosion occurred around noon, shortly after trading activities had commenced for the day. The blast tore through parts of the market, leaving bodies scattered and several victims lying in pools of blood, gasping for breath.

One eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the scene as horrific. “The bomb went off around 12 noon. People had already started trading when it happened. It was terrifying—dead bodies everywhere and many injured. Why would anyone plant a bomb in a market? This is pure evil,” he said.

The explosion caused significant damage to market structures, reducing some stalls to rubble.

Orsu LGA has become a hotspot for violent attacks in recent times, with many communities in the area reportedly deserted due to persistent insecurity.

As of the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, had not issued an official statement on the incident.