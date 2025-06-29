Body of 7-year-old boy swept away by flood in Niger recovered after two days, buried

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA – The body of seven-year-old Mohammed Ashraff, who was swept away by floodwaters in Bida, Niger State, has been recovered two days after the incident and buried.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Emiliman Nassara in Nasarafu Ward, Bida Local Government Area, following a heavy downpour that lasted from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. The boy was reportedly sent on an errand shortly after the rain stopped when he was swept away by the raging flood.

After two days of intense search efforts by local divers and volunteers, his body was found on Saturday, June 28, at Batavovogi, behind FM Radio Station in Bida.

His father, Mohammed Usman, who confirmed the recovery, described the experience as deeply traumatic.

“Since we lost contact with him on Thursday, all efforts to find his body failed despite assistance from local divers and neighbors. Those few days were traumatic. We expanded the number of volunteers, and fortunately, today, we recovered his body from a stream within Bida. Alhamdulillah,” he said.

The remains of young Mohammed Ashraff have since been buried according to Islamic rites.