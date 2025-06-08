Bigiano returns with party anthem “Shayo” featuring Magnito

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian hitmaker Bigiano, best known for his chart-topping anthem “Shayo”, is back to set the dance floor on fire once again with a brand-new banger — and this time, he’s bringing lyrical firepower with rap sensation Magnito.

Titled “Shayo”, the new single is a celebration of good vibes, nightlife energy, and the resilient Nigerian party spirit. With Bigiano’s unmistakable vocals and infectious melodies laced over a banging afro-fusion beat, “Shayo” is primed to be this season’s ultimate party starter.

The track sees Bigiano reunite with the essence of his iconic sound while evolving with today’s sonic landscape. Magnito adds his signature wit and lyrical swagger, taking the vibe to a whole new level. This is more than a collaboration — it’s a fusion of two distinct musical worlds, crafted to dominate airwaves, clubs, and playlists.

“‘Shayo’ is more than just a song,” says Bigiano. “It’s a celebration of life, laughter, and letting loose. I had to call on Magnito to bring that extra spice — and he delivered.”

Fans can expect the official release of “Shayo” on May 30, 2025, across all major digital streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube. A vibrant visual to match the song’s high-energy feel is also in the works, set to drop shortly after.

Follow Bigiano on all instagram @bigiano and join the conversation using #ShayoByBigiano.

ABOUT BIGIANO:

Bigiano is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer best known for his breakout hit “Shayo”, which became a cultural phenomenon and party staple across Africa. Known for his smooth delivery, catchy hooks, and deep understanding of afrobeat rhythms, Bigiano continues to evolve while staying true to his sound.

ABOUT MAGNITO:

Magnito is a celebrated Nigerian rapper and storyteller, known for his comedic delivery, street credibility, and creative storytelling through music. With numerous hits and viral freestyles, Magnito remains a dominant force in the Nigerian rap scene.