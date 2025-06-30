Beware of fake loan portal, NELFUND alerts students

NELFUND

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has warned students to be cautious of a fake portal with fraudulent messages currently circulating online.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday by the fund’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi.

Oluwatuyi said the information contained in the online messages was misleading.

“The attention of NELFUND has been drawn to a fraudulent message currently circulating online, falsely claiming that President Bola Tinubu has directed the reopening of the NELFUND Student Loan portal.

“The portal is with a link to a fake website: https://nelfund-student-loan-2025.po-rt-al.com/NELFUND/

“We wish to categorically state that this website is FAKE, and the information contained in the message is false and misleading.

“The only official portal for the NELFUND Student Loan Application is https://nelf.gov.ng,” she said.

She urged the general public, especially students, parents, and guardians, to avoid clicking on unverified links and to never submit personal or financial information on suspicious websites.

She pledged NELFUND’s commitment to transparency, safety, and fairness in the loan application process, adding that the Fund would always make announcements through its verified platforms.

She, however, appealed to students to report any suspicious messages or websites to the Fund via email at [email protected].

Oluwatuyi also advised students to reach out through its official social media platforms: ‘X’ (formerly Twitter): @nelfund, Instagram: @nelfund, and Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND. (NAN)