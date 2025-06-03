Better to stay alive – Actress Biola Bayo announces separation from husband

Popular Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo has announced her separation from her husband, Oluseyi, revealing that they have been apart since April 2024.

She made the disclosure on Tuesday afternoon in an emotional post shared on Instagram to mark her birthday.

In the post, Biola addressed her ex-husband with a heartfelt message, writing, “Happy birthday to my Ex husband and my baby daddy. I pray that grace will abound unto you, I pray you find peace in all your ways, may God continue light your path and bless you beyond your expectations in Jesus name.”

She then confirmed the state of her marriage, stating: “Yes you heard me right! My husband and I have been separated since April last year but we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son who means everything to us.”

The actress expressed regret that the marriage did not work out, while apologizing to fans and supporters:

“To everyone that feels disappointed, I’m sincerely sorry, I wished it worked but it’s better to stay alive to tell the story. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Opening up about her emotional struggles over the past year, she shared, “While I go about making other people happy in the day, my pillow is drenched with my own tears almost every night for the past 14 months but I gain strength from Christ who loves me eternally and gave himself for me.

Let’s learn to be kind to people, you have no idea what others are going through until they say it.”

Biola Bayo and Oluseyi got married in April 2021.

Vanguard News