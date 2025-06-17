Benue Massacre: Tinubu’s visit to crime scene refreshing — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

…urges President to extend gesture to Mokwa victims

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has described as “refreshing” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to visit the site of the recent massacre in Benue State, where over 200 people were killed by suspected armed herdsmen.

Obi expressed his views in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, stating that the visit, though overdue, was a welcome development.

The former Anambra State governor, who had previously criticized President Tinubu for his absence in times of national tragedy, said:

“It was refreshing news on Monday to a bewildered nation that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally decided to visit the scene of the brutal killings in Benue State. For this, I thank him.”

He, however, urged the President to extend the same empathy to Niger State, particularly Mokwa, where over 200 lives were reportedly lost in a devastating flood, with more than 1,000 people still missing.

“Given the emergency nature of these incidents, prompt visits would have delivered the urgency needed, instead of giving future dates that make it look like a state visit,” Obi said.

“The presence of the President in these devastated and grieving communities will be very reassuring and uplifting.”

Drawing a comparison with global leadership standards, Obi referenced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who recently traveled a 1,870 km round trip from Pretoria to Mthatha to commiserate with victims of a flood that claimed fewer than 100 lives.

“The distance from Abuja to the affected areas is not far. Abuja to Makurdi is about 282 km, and Abuja to Mokwa is about 287 km. Combined, that’s roughly 1,134 km for a round trip to both locations — still less than the trip made by the South African President.”

“If President Ramaphosa could do it, we trust that you, as our own President, can do the same for your people.”

Obi emphasized that these victims are “not just statistics,” but families torn apart and communities destroyed.

“Let your visit to Mokwa send a strong message that all Nigerian lives matter, and that no community, no matter how rural, is forgotten.”

He also called on the President to step up security across the country, particularly in disaster-prone areas, and to demonstrate proactive and compassionate leadership.

“We look forward to seeing not leadership by remote control but leadership that responds not just with words, but with compassion and action. A new Nigeria is possible,” he concluded.