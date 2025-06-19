Benue Massacre: Terrorists plotting to carve out parallel state within Nigeria – Olawepo-Hashim

…Indicts APC ruling government over persistent delay in adopting recommended strategies

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Former Presidential candidate and Frontline politician, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has raised the alarm over the deepening security crisis in Nigeria, warning that a coalition of terror groups with global links is actively plotting to establish a Parallel State within the country.

While calling on Nigerians across religion, political and tribal divide to unite to save the country from imminent collapse,,Olawepo-Hashim indicted the federal government over its persistent delay in adopting recommended strategies, such as the decentralization of policing through the establishment of State and Local Police,, stressing that it suggests either gross negligence or willful complicity.

Hashim, who made the revelation in response to the recent massacre of over 200 civilians in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, described the incident as yet another pointer to the growing sophistication of what he termed an “adaptive insurgency” operating in the northern part of the country.

According to Olawepo -Hashim in a press statement made available to Vanguard in Ilorin ,“the killings in Benue last weekend are a tragic reminder of the complete breakdown of security in Northern Nigeria. What we are witnessing is not isolated violence, but a coordinated effort by a mortal alliance of terror groups whose goal is to carve out a State within Nigeria.

” This wave of terror is not limited to Benue or the Northeast but has progressively engulfed large parts of the Northwest, including Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna and some sections of Katsina States, where communities continue to suffer loss of life, livelihoods, and dignity.

He also warned of the insurgency’s growing incursion into the North Central and Southern regions, citing recent activities in Kwara, Ekiti, Ondo, and Kogi States.

He also said that “since 2014, the APC has found the strategy to win elections, but they have not found, or pretend not to find, the strategy to end insecurity and poverty,” he remarked, questioning whether elements within the ruling party may be covertly aligned with the forces of terror.

Hashim further highlighted Nigeria’s historic reputation as a regional peacekeeper, having played pivotal roles in halting civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone, and helping out with peace efforts in Congo and Sudan, and lamented that the country is now appearing helpless within its own borders.

“Nigeria is not such a weak State as her current rulers are making it look. We were once the pride of Africa’s military diplomacy. The question now is whether our leaders have the will and patriotism to save the country,” he added.

“This is a defining moment for our country. We must act now or risk losing the republic to a violent, extremist alternative,” he said, and concluded with a solemn prayer for national deliverance, “May God save and bless Nigeria.”