Benue Massacre: Labour Party demands probe, deployment of additional troops

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Labour Party (LP) has demanded a comprehensive probe, arrest and prosecution of those behind the senseless killings in Benue State.

It also called for security reinforcements to vulnerable communities across the north central, with special attention to the State.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, made these demands in a statement released in Abuja on Monday.

According to the statement, Senator Usman equally called for urgent humanitarian intervention to provide food, shelter, medical care, and trauma support for victims of the dastardly massacre in communities in Benue.

While decrying the massacre of over 100 Nigerians, including internally displaced persons (IDPS), women, children, and security officers, and widespread destruction of property, the LP national leader said those killed, “were not just numbers.

“They were human beings, innocent lives cut short; children who deserved protection, not slaughter; mothers who should be nurturing their families, not buried in mass graves; fathers whose lives were stolen while defending their homes.”

Noting that the “fresh wave of senseless killings in Benue State, where nearly hundreds of people, including have been brutally murdered in cold blood,” is a “level of bloodshed that should shake every conscience in Nigeria.

“The burning of homes, the ambush of security officers, the helplessness of internally displaced persons caught in these merciless attacks, all expose the continued failure of government at all levels to fulfil the most basic responsibility: to protect lives and property.”

She further said as a nation, Nigeria cannot continue like this.

Adding that, “We in the Labour Party pledge to stand and will continue to advocate for policies that protect our people, empower the weak, and deliver justice to the victims.

“To the grieving families, I mourn with you as a mother. To the children left orphaned, to the women widowed, to the communities shattered, know that your pain is felt across this nation, and your cries for justice will not be ignored.

“Nigeria must rise beyond mere condemnations. We must act decisively. The blood of the innocent cries out and as a people, we must respond with justice, with compassion, and with urgency. Enough is enough.”