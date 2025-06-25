Benue massacre: Deploy more troops to Yelewata, Senate urges FG

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, deploy more troops to Yelewata and other affected communities of Benue State to restore law and order following the killings in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, on the night of Friday, June 13, 2025 where gunmen killed around 200 villagers.

The Senate has also asked security agencies to carry out a holistic investigation into the killings in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Upper Chamber has also condemned in the strongest terms the massacre in Yelewata and all acts of mass violence against innocent Nigerians.

The Senate has called on the Federal Government to reconstruct the destroyed properties of the people, compensate them for the huge losses and deploy more troops to troubled areas in Benue State.

The Senate, while commending President Bola Tinubu for directing the establishment of a stakeholders’ committee to work for peace in Benue State, observed a moment of silence in honour of the victims of the Yelewata massacre.

The Upper Chamber further hailed President Tinubu for encouraging the establishment of Ranches as the permanent panacea to the herders and farmers’ conflicts in the country.

Resolutions of the Senate on Wednesday were sequel to a motion titled ” Urgent need for the Federal Government to deploy more troops to Yelewata and other affected communities of Benue State to restore law and order.

The motion was moved by Senator Titus Zam, APC, Benue North West.

In his presentation, Senator Zam said that the Senate “Notes with deep concern, the dastardly attack on the peaceful community of Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, which occurred on the night of 13th June 2025, resulting in the tragic killing of over 200 innocent civilians including women and children.

“Also notes that this unprecedented, tragic genocidal massacre at Yelewata was executed in a systematic manner never known before in the history of these attacks.

“Further notes the accounts by survivors and Rights Organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, described the attack as well-coordinated and executed with impunity.

“Concerned that this massacre reflect a continued pattern of insecurity, targeted killings, and displacement of rural communities which recently happened at Aondoana and Naka towns both of Gwer-West Local Government Area in Benue State within the span of one month from which 50 lives were lost.

“Alarmed by the lack of timely intervention by the security agencies, which may have prevented or mitigated the loss of lives and property during these attacks.

“Laments the seeming inability of Benue State Government to utilise the available huge security resources at its disposal to safeguard the people of Benue State.

“Notes However with pleasure and commendation the timely intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR who visited Benue State, directed the immediate release of relief materials by NEMA to the affected families and ordered security agencies to carry out investigations, which led to the arrest of several individuals suspected to be connected with the killings.”