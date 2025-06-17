Benue killings: We’ve failed our people – Benue lawmakers

…call for three days of mourning

…demand immediate release of detained protesters

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly Tuesday decried the killings in the state lamenting that the Executive and Legislature have failed in their responsibilities to the people.

The lawmaker representing Kwande West State Constituency, Thomas Dugeri made the declaration in his contribution to a motion on the urgent need to end the killing of Benue state indigenes by armed Fulani herdsmen brought on the floor of the House by Peter Uche of Guma 1 State Constituency

Dugeri noted that it was disheartening that innocent Benue women and children including the elderly were killed mercilessly in their own community.

He said the fact of the matter was that “the Governor, his Deputy and we the lawmakers have failed the people of Benue state.”

Expressing outrage over the killings in the state, the lawmaker representing Okpokwu State Constituency, Anthony Agom called for the immediate evacuation of all Fulani herdsmen from the state.

Mr. Atom said, “we can no longer live with Fulani herders, they are no more friendly with us, they should vacate our land. We should tell our traditional rulers to pass our position to them.”

Others who spoke in support of the motion including Peter Ipusu, Shimawa Terna, Godwin Edor, Micheal Audu among others urged the Benue state Governor to ensure strict implementation and enforcement of the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 to check the influx of armed herders into the state.

The House also requested the Governor to declare three days of mourning from Wednesday, June 18th to Friday 20th, 2025 in honour of the innocent people killed by the armed herdsmen.

Earlier, Mr. Uche in his motion of urgent public importance informed the House of the wanton destruction of property and killings by armed Fulani herdsmen in Yelewata, Guma LGA.

He explained that the marauding herdsmen used sophisticated weapons (including explosives) and fuel to set houses ablaze where some nuclear and extended families of between Five to 10 members were completely wiped out.

Also during Plenary, which was attended by members who were all dressed in black, the Local Government Bill 2024 enjoyed second reading.

The bill which seeks to bring effective local government administration by promoting development at the grassroots level of the State was read by the Member representing Kyan State Constituency, Terna Shimawua.

In their separate contributions, Peter Ipusu of Katsina-Ala West State Constituency, decried the condition of local governmrnt administration in the stste state saying “there is no local government system in Benue state.

He described as absord a situation where leaders of that tier of government still patronise commercial motorcycles saying the House must effect changes in the administration of local governments in the state to make them effective in the discharge of their responsibilities to the people.

The same position was held by all members in their separate contributions calling for a total change in the administration of Local Governments in the state and release of monthly allocation directly to the local governments to enable them be alive to their responsibilities to the people in the grassroots.

In his ruling the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh referred the Bill to the house standing committee on Local Government, Security and Chieftaincy Affairs for further legislative business.

The Speaker also directed law enforcement agencies who arrested protesters of the killings in the state during last Sunday’s protest to release them without delay.

According to him, “those young men and women are our heroes of democracy in Benue state. They did what we could not do as leaders by coming out to protest.

“How can about 200 be killed and they came out to protest and you are arresting them. They should be released immediately.”