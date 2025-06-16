Benue Killings: ‘They’re too busy with 2027 politics to fix security’ – PRP slams FG

Benue youths take to streets to protest against killings in Benue.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has strongly condemned the recent attacks in Benue and Nasarawa States, which claimed several lives, accusing the Federal Government of prioritizing political activities for the 2027 elections over addressing the nation’s worsening security crisis.

In a statement signed by Falalu Bello, National Chairman of the PRP, the party criticised the government for its alleged indifference to the deepening insecurity that has seen villages razed, livelihoods destroyed, and citizens either killed or displaced across the country.

“It is profoundly disheartening that while our people are being slaughtered, villages razed, and livelihoods destroyed, the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC administration remains indifferent or unable to provide the security assurances promised to the Nigerian people,” Bello said.

The PRP highlighted the recent attacks in Yelewata and Daudu communities in Benue State, as well as along the Lafiya-Makurdi corridor, as examples of the government’s failure to protect its citizens. It also pointed to similar violence in Katsina State, where bandits have intensified attacks; killing farmers, displacing communities, and crippling local economies.

“Since the onset of this rainy season, bandits have stepped up their attacks, displaced communities, killed and kidnapped villagers, and rendered farming, one of the main economic activities, impossible in many areas,” the party stated.

The PRP accused the government of being distracted by premature politicking and obsessed with high-profile meetings and endorsements for the 2027 elections, rather than focusing on deploying effective security measures.

“Instead of deploying effective measures to protect lives and properties, the government seems much more preoccupied with political distractions, organizing high-profile meetings, conferences, and endorsements for the 2027 elections, thus diverting attention from the urgent security needs of the nation,” Bello said.

The party further expressed concern about the under-reporting of attacks, particularly in places like Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. On Democracy Day, June 12, 2025, bandits raided Yargoje Ward, killing several farmers and leaving many others missing.

“These unreported or under-reported cases highlight the scale of our insecurity crisis—an epidemic of violence that continues to threaten the very fabric of our nation,” the PRP stated.

Calling for urgent and decisive action, the PRP demanded that the Federal Government prioritise the security of Nigerians over political expediency.

“The people deserve a government that works for their safety, not one preoccupied with 2027 political manipulations. Nigeria’s security challenges require immediate and sustained action, not empty promises or political posturing.

“Let it be known: The time to act is now. The lives of our people depend on it,” the party warned.