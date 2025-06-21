Benue Killings: Leaders urged to put politics aside, prioritise security

File photo illustrating the the gory event

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A nation-building non-profit organisation, Mandate4, has called for urgent and coordinated government action to tackle the rising violence in Benue State, which has taken innocent lives, destroyed communities, and displaced thousands of people.

The organisation said the crisis has revealed serious failures in security coordination, leaving residents in fear and attackers unpunished.

In a statement signed by Century Favour, Founder of Mandate4, he urged federal, state, and local authorities to go beyond sending condolences and instead take strong, clear action to protect lives and restore hope.

“The scale and persistence of the attacks in Benue reveal a dangerous breakdown in security coordination and response. This is unacceptable,” he said.

The organisation outlined four key demands: improve coordination between security and intelligence agencies, deliver emergency relief, promote inclusive community dialogue, and compensate and rehabilitate victims.

“Protecting vulnerable communities must be a top priority. Prompt action is essential to prevent further loss of life,” he emphasised.

He also called for urgent humanitarian support, including food, shelter, medical care, and trauma counselling, for families who have been displaced.

“Swift action is needed to prevent further suffering. Families are in desperate need of support to rebuild their lives,” he added.

To ensure lasting peace, Favour called for the involvement of local leaders, religious organisations, civil society groups, and conflict resolution experts.

“Inclusive community dialogue is essential to reconciliation and long-term stability. All stakeholders must work together to chart a sustainable path to peace,” Favour noted.

He also demanded justice and full support for victims, including financial aid, housing, and mental health services.

“Justice must be visible and restorative. Victims deserve compensation and rehabilitation to heal from their trauma,” he affirmed.

Century Favour stressed the need for clear leadership and accountability, saying, “This moment demands more than sympathy; it demands leadership, action, and accountability. We urge all stakeholders to put politics aside and prioritise the safety, dignity, and future of Benue’s citizens.”

This call comes as the violence in Benue continues, with no clear end in sight to the crisis that has troubled the state for years.