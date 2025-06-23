Benue Killings: Group urges Tinubu to take decisive action, supports State Police

President Bola Tinubu

A frontline pro-democracy advocacy group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), has condemned the silence of prominent northern stakeholders over the recent wave of killings in Benue State, describing the situation as a dire national security emergency requiring urgent and decisive federal intervention.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Joseph Akawe, the group expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as attempts to downplay the scale of the crisis, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize concrete security measures over general appeals for unity and tolerance.

The reaction follows President Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue in the aftermath of a series of coordinated attacks that reportedly claimed the lives of nearly 200 residents, including women and children.

“Mr. President, while we appreciate your presence and empathy, the current situation in Benue has gone beyond rhetorical calls for peace,” Akawe stated. “As rightly noted by the Chairman of the Benue State Traditional Council, HRM Prof. James Ayatse, this is a persistent and systematic assault aimed at displacing innocent communities.”

The group warned against reducing the crisis to a state matter, emphasizing that the federal government must take a stronger stance in protecting lives and property. It urged the President to ensure justice for the victims by identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators of the violence.

The group further lamented what it perceived as indifference from some influential figures in Northern Nigeria. While avoiding direct accusations, SNM noted that the silence of certain groups and elders in the region could be interpreted as tacit approval of the violence, urging them to speak out and support national unity and justice.

“The world watched how northern groups responded swiftly to incidents involving northerners elsewhere. The same concern must be shown for the lives of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity or location,” the statement said.

Reiterating its support for Governor Hyacinth Alia’s call for state police, SNM described the initiative as a “viable long-term solution” to address the worsening security crisis in Benue and other vulnerable states.

The group also addressed the issue of land use and grazing policies, calling for reforms that promote ranching over open grazing. It cautioned against any arrangement that could be perceived as favoring one group’s economic interest at the expense of local communities, especially those still reeling from the effects of violent displacement.

While acknowledging calls from some quarters for self-defense, the group advised caution, warning that unmanaged community defense efforts could lead to further instability. It instead emphasized the need for state-controlled security frameworks.

SNM concluded by urging Benue residents to support genuine government interventions and rebuild trust in democratic processes, stressing that communal resilience and federal leadership must go hand in hand to confront the existential threat facing the region.

“If our people lose faith in both state and federal efforts, the crisis may spiral beyond control. It is time to unite, take responsibility, and demand lasting solutions,” the statement added.