Benue Killings: Gov Alia urged to declare state of emergency on security

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

A group, Zone “A” Peoples’ Assembly (ZAPA), has urged Gov. Hyacinth Alia to declare a state of emergency on security to address security challenges in the state.



Its president, Mr Fanen Mondo, made the call at a press conference on Sunday in Makurdi.



Mondo, who blamed the attacks, killings and displacement on armed herders, said some of them were even foreign mercenaries.



The president further urged the governor to declare a state of emergency on security in Benue and personally lead the response.



He urged the governor to publicly and firmly engage the federal government in the happenings.



“In the past few months, we have witnessed a return of brutal, coordinated attacks on our people in communities such as Chito in Ukum, Tor Donga in Katsina-Ala, Turan in Kwande, Aôndoana in Gwer West, Yelwata in Guma, Apa, and Agatu.



“What links all these areas is not just blood and destruction; it is silence. Silence from those in positions of power who should act. Silence from those who should speak,” he said.



Mondo also accused politicians in the state of failing to speak out on the issue, adding that they had chosen to politicise the crisis.



“This silence is not neutrality; it is complicity. And the people of Benue see it for what it is.



“We urge him to rise to the occasion. Benue does not need a silent governor; we need a field commander, ready to defend our ancestral land,” he said.



He further urged President Bola Tinubu to stand by the Benue people in their time of need as they stood by him during the last election.



Mundo also urged the FG to deploy immediate and decisive military action to end the killings and provide emergency humanitarian support to affected communities.

Vanguard News