Benue Killings: Bring perpetrators to justice – Police Trust Fund boss

…Commissions Smart Police Division in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Mr. Femi Mohammed Sheidu, has condemned the recent spate of killings in Benue communities, calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Sheidu made the call during the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Smart Divisional Police Headquarters in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, constructed by the NPTF.

According to him, the tragic attacks in Benue are a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the need for a robust and responsive policing system capable of preventing and swiftly responding to security threats.

“This tragic incident reminds us of the fragility of peace and the urgent need for a strong and responsive policing system that can both deter and respond swiftly to such threats,” Sheidu said.

“Violence against innocent Nigerians—whether driven by communal tensions, criminality, or insurgency—must never be normalized. The police, as the first line of defense in domestic security, must be empowered to protect our communities and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Speaking on the significance of the newly commissioned Smart Police Division, Sheidu said it symbolized more than just infrastructure but a reinforcement of the rule of law and a demonstration of the federal government’s commitment to modern policing.

“This is not just a police station; it is a modern symbol of state presence, public service, and our commitment to addressing contemporary security challenges,” he said.

He outlined the features of the facility, which include:

Fully constructed and furnished headquarters

CCTV surveillance and central post

Solar-powered inverter systems

Borehole and overhead water tank

Fire safety infrastructure

Perimeter fencing and gatehouse

Landscaped premises with parking facilities

Appeal for Renovation of Dilapidated Stations

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, applauded the NPTF for the Akaeze project and appealed for support in renovating other police divisions across the state that have been destroyed or have deteriorated due to age or attacks by hoodlums.

“The dilapidated state of some of our police divisions compromises the safety of officers and limits our ability to serve the public effectively. We appeal to the NPTF to intervene and rehabilitate these facilities,” she said.

She described the newly commissioned station as “the finest police station in the entire federation” and assured that officers in the state would intensify efforts in crime prevention and protection of lives and property.

The commissioning ceremony was performed by Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Patricia Obila. She commended the NPTF for its investment in security infrastructure and pledged the state government’s support in safeguarding the facility and collaborating with security agencies.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund in strengthening our security architecture. We will ensure this facility is protected and put to good use,” she said.