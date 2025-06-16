Benue killers motivated by economic interest, not religion – SGF

Akume

By Omeiza Ajayi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, has condemned what he described as “the continued bloodletting and mindless killings across Benue State, stating that the killers are motivated by economic interest rather than religion.

Akume, in a statement issued Monday in Abuja and signed by himself, said the situation is both disheartening and utterly condemnable.

“This latest reprehensible act — one among too many — is not merely a tragedy for Benue; it is a deep wound to the soul of our nation. These dastardly acts are not restricted to Benue state alone. Plateau and Zamfara states also suffer the same fate. These killings are economically deterministic, not religiously driven.

“The innocent lives lost — men, women, and children — will not be forgotten. We mourn them not as strangers but as brothers and sisters, bound together by a shared humanity and a common destiny.

“Beyond mourning, I call on all sons and daughters of Benue, our leaders, traditional institutions, and key stakeholders to come together now — urgently — to forge a path toward lasting peace and security. We must rise above division and act decisively to protect our people and preserve our future”, he said.

Akume expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu “for his swift directive for a full security operation to rid Benue of these killers and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

He noted that the federal government has rendered assistance through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) while more troops have been deployed to the state to handle the explosive situation.

“For my part, as a son of the soil and a key stakeholder, I will not relent in consulting, mobilizing, and coordinating all necessary efforts to find and implement a durable solution, as I am doing the same for all the other affected states.

“As believers, Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists, we believe in the sanctity of human lives. Any single life lost offends the sensibility of God Almighty. All of us must live as brothers and sisters in peace and harmony.

“I extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families and the resilient people of Benue. In this dark hour, we stand with you. And we will not rest until justice speaks, — loudly, clearly, and without delay”, he stated.

Vanguard News