Benue crisis: I’m happy Nigerians rebuked you – VDM slams Kiddwaya for donation appeal

Social commentator and activist, VeryDarkMan has called out billionaire heir and reality star Kiddwaya for seeking public donations to support victims of the recent attack in Yelwata, Benue State.

Kiddwaya had shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), urging Nigerians to contribute funds for the affected community.

However, the post drew widespread criticism, leading him to delete it.

Reacting in a video also posted on X, VeryDarkMan condemned the move, questioning the sincerity of someone who is known for flaunting his wealth, now asking ordinary citizens for money.

“The first thing you could do, you just quickly do one write up next thing you go drop account number. How would you know what the Benue people need when you never go there. You just dey wherever you dey, write one nonsense letter come drop account,” he said.

The activist added, “I’m happy Nigerians rebuked you to the point wey you go delete am, e sweet my body. Because you na guy man wey like dey brag about your wealth. Every time you rub your wealth on people’s face, show say na you better pass every Nigerian.”

VeryDarkMan also cautioned NGOs against exploiting the crisis in Benue by raising funds for food items, arguing that the real issue is insecurity, not hunger.

“To every NGO in the country that might want to take advantage of the happenings in Benue State, the people of Benue are not hungry. You will collect money from government say una wan bring relief material una go bring rice beans garri, the people of Benue are not starving, food is not their problem, insecurity is,” he said.

He proposed that financial support should only be solicited if community leaders set up vigilante groups and receive approval from the Inspector General of Police to bear arms.

“If the community leaders of its local government can come out, set up a vigilante, write to the inspector general of police that they need arms, if the inspector general of police approves of arms, we go put account number online tell every Nigerian even if na 5 Naira contribute.

“This isn’t the time to talk and keep quiet, it is beyond that, everybody needs to play their part.”

