Benue Attacks: Police arrest 42 armed herders, local bandits

By Peter Duru

No fewer than 42 armed herdsmen and local bandits have been arrested in Benue communities in connection with acts of criminality in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the state, Ifeanyi Emenari, who made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Makurdi, said most of the suspects arrested in the last month had been charged to court.

He disclosed that about 20 armed herders had also been remanded and awaiting trial while several others were undergoing investigation.

He said the command had taken the fight to those responsible for the attacks and killings in Benue communities, assuring that “our tactical teams are already in the bushes.

“In the bushes of Apa, Gwer West, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Ukum, Agatu, Guma Local Government Areas, LGAs and several others, we have our tactical teams who are combing the communities.

“We have a mandate to ensure that these communities are safe for the people to go back to their homes and engage in farming activities.

“And in the last one month we have arrested 42 armed herdsmen and local bandits from these communities. Most of them have been charged to court.

“We also have about 10 herdsmen who have been remanded by the courts during their trial.

“Apart from those already charged to court, there are others who are still being investigated and they would be charged to court at the end of investigations.”

The Police Commissioner stated that the command also recovered two AK47 rifles and 21 locally made firearms from the suspects.

He also assured that the command had taken the fight to cult gangs in the state “that is why we have not witnessed or recorded cult related attacks in the state in the last one month since I assumed office.”

The Commissioner of Police, who promised to ensure the restoration of peace in security in the state, urged the people in the rural communities and urban centres to cooperate with the police in its task of ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

He also commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for being supportive of the command assuring that his desire to ensure peace and security in the state would be achieved.

Vanguard News