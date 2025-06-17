Benue Assembly lifts suspension of 6 out of 13 suspended members

Benue State House of Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Benue State House of Assembly lifted the suspension of six out of the 13 members suspended on Feb. 19.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the members were suspended for organising a press conference outside the confines of the assembly, thereby breaching the standing rules.



The lifting of the suspension followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Saater Tiseer, urging the lawmakers to review the suspension of the suspended members.



Tiseer pointed out that the house at its plenary on Feb. 19 suspended Mr Douglas Akya (APC/Makurdi South) and 12 others from legislative duties for three months following their indulgence in dishonourable conduct.

The majority leader further said that the period of the suspension officially elapsed on May 19.

He said that the 13 members, while on suspension, filed a legal suit against the house, challenging their suspension from duty.

He added that they also appeared before the Federal House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions to testify against the assembly.

Tiseer said that their recent actions put the house in confusion as to whether or not they had shown remorse for their earlier action.

The Minority Leader seconded the motion, Mr Michael Audu (PDP/Adoka-Ugboju), who disclosed that since they had deemed it fit to apologise through a letter, their suspension should be lifted.

Audu stressed that those who insisted that what they did was right should remain suspended pending when they tender a genuine apology.

Also, Mr Peter Ipusu (APC/Katsina-Ala West) corroborated Audu that the six members who showed remorse by apologising should be brought back.

Meanwhile, Mr Alfred Berger (APC/Makurdi North) urged the house to lift the suspension of all the suspended members.

Ruling, the Speaker, Mr Aondona Dajoh, said that the six members were recalled immediately, emphasising that the other seven must write an apology letter the way the six did before they would be remembered.

NAN reports that the six members whose suspensions were lifted included Mr Solomon Gyila (APC/Gwer West), Mr Elias Audu (APC/Gwer East), and Mr Anyor Mato (APC/Kwande East).

Others were Mr Simon Gabo (APC/Mata), Mr William Ortyom (PDP/Agasha) and Mr Blessed Onah.