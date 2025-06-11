Benue: 4 killed in fresh attacks on Agatu, Apa LGs

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—No fewer than four persons have been killed while several others sustained injuries in two separate attacks in the communities of neighbouring Apa and Agatu Local Government Areas of Benue State.

It was gathered that the twin attacks occured Monday about 5:30p.m., on the Odugbeho-Ogbaulu Road in Agatu and Edikwu ’Icho community and in Ugbokpo, the headquarters of Apa council.

It was gathered that among those killed in the attacks were Sunday Dutse, a native of Odejo and younger brother of a former Chairman of Agatu council, who is the only victim of the attack in Agatu.

He disclosed that Dutse had been displaced after armed herders invaded his community and he was forced to flee and relocate to Ogwule-Kaduna, also in Agatu council, where he resided before his eventual murder by the marauders.

He said: “Dutse was killed on Monday, while travelling on Odugbeho-Ogbaulu Road. We were told the vehicle he was traveling in ran into an ambush by armed men who stopped the vehicle and shot him dead.”

He stated that in the Apa council attack, the armed herders ambushed and killed three persons, adding: “They attacked and killed two youths in Edikwu ’Icho community and shortly after killed another youth in an attack on Ugbokpo.

“It is unfortunate that these attacks have led to the displacement of the people of the communities who have fled their homes when they are supposed to be in their farms.”

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet were unsuccessful at press time.