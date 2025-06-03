Benin Crown Prince backs Okpebholo’s anti-cultism war, cautions police on harassment

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom, HRH Ezelekhae Ewuare II, on Tuesday declared his support for the anti-cultism campaign of Governor Monday Okpebholo but cautioned against alleged harassment of young men in the state by the police under the guise of fishing out suspected kidnappers.

He said such a frightening alleged operational style by the police was making young people run away from the state, a development he said was not good for the people and productivity in the state.

The Crown Prince condemned the increasing cases of cult clashes that led to the decision of the governor.

In a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief of Staff, Prince Ewuare II said, “This is a clarion call to all Benin sons and daughters to shun cultism, which has eaten deep into the fabrics of our society and threatens to uproot the foundation of our kingdom.

“Benin Kingdom and its people have a very rich history of brotherliness and hospitality, its reputation in these remains unequalled over the years and centuries.

“It is disheartening that in recent times, this age-long reputation is under threat as a result of cult related activities and clashes, which have led to loss of valuable live with the senseless killing of vibrant young boys and destruction of properties.

“Many young women have become widows as a result of the killing of their husbands, and many young children have become orphans as a result of the killing of their fathers.

“On this note, I call on all and sundry to support the efforts of the current state government to check the menace of cultism in our dear state because no meaningful development can take place in a place where there is no peace.

“However, there have been complaints from our people on the activities of policemen in the course of implementing the government’s position on the issue of cultism.

“The alleged harassment by men of the police force against our innocent young ones is becoming a counterproductive strategy adopted by the police.

“Even though we are against the activities of cultism and cultists, making them run away from their homeland because of fear of being harassed is disagreeable.”