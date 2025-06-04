Be Patient, APC will soon end APGA’s dominance in Anambra – Ejidike, Onunkwo, Awogu, Unigwe

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha – Stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State have assured Anambrarians that the party will soon end the current dominant era of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by voting them out in the forthcoming November 8 gubernatorial election.

They urged Ndi Anambra to remain patient, prayerful, hopeful, and watchful as they prepare to bid farewell to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s APGA administration in a few months.

Chief Basil Ejidike, State Chairman of APC; Engr. John Bosco Onunkwo, Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Committee; Hon. Arinzechukwu Awogu, National Coordinator of Ikemba Front; and Chief Felix Unigwe, a party stalwart, made these assertions in Onitsha during a Thanksgiving Mass for Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, the APC governorship candidate.

According to them, APC has watched APGA’s poor performance over the years with disappointment and is determined to replace the party to renew Ndi Anambra’s hope by reconnecting the people to a revitalized agenda.

They noted that in every election cycle, APGA has exploited the legacy of Ojukwu to deceive voters into supporting the party and its candidates, only to disappoint them afterward. This time, APC vows to break free from these tactics.

Chief Ejidike emphasized APC’s desire to reconnect with the mainstream due to the non-performance of the Soludo administration. Engr. Onunkwo described the Ukachukwu-Ekwunife ticket as a strong and cohesive alliance that will significantly aid APC’s path to victory.

Hon. Awogu expressed optimism that the Ikemba Front, which he coordinates, will strengthen APC’s chances in the election. Meanwhile, Chief Unigwe dismissed rumors that President Bola Tinubu endorsed Governor Soludo during his recent visit to Anambra, stating, “Tinubu did not endorse Soludo. He only called him a friend and a thinker.”