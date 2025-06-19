BBNaija announces date for ‘No Loose Guard’ reunion

The organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have announced the premiere date for the Season 9 reunion, themed No Loose Guard.

In a post on X, the show’s organisers revealed that the much-anticipated reunion will premiere on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10 PM.

The announcement was shared alongside a photo featuring popular show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and several of the housemates from the 2024 edition.

According to the organisers, the reunion promises a fresh wave of excitement, intense confrontations, and heightened emotions as former housemates return to relive the drama.

“Old beef, New energy, New drama. Your favorites are coming in hot. #BBNaijaReunion starts on 23 June at 10:00pm. Set your alarms,” the post read.

Vanguard News