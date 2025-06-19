Home » Entertainment » BBNaija announces date for ‘No Loose Guard’ reunion
Entertainment

June 19, 2025

BBNaija announces date for ‘No Loose Guard’ reunion

BBNaija

The organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have announced the premiere date for the Season 9 reunion, themed No Loose Guard.

In a post on X, the show’s organisers revealed that the much-anticipated reunion will premiere on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10 PM.

The announcement was shared alongside a photo featuring popular show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and several of the housemates from the 2024 edition.

According to the organisers, the reunion promises a fresh wave of excitement, intense confrontations, and heightened emotions as former housemates return to relive the drama.

“Old beef, New energy, New drama. Your favorites are coming in hot. #BBNaijaReunion starts on 23 June at 10:00pm. Set your alarms,” the post read.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.