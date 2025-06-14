BBNaija 2025: Tolanibaj counsels aspiring BBNaija housemates

By Benjamin Njoku

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and media personality Tolanibaj has shared some valuable advice for those hoping to make it into the BBNaija show.

In a recent video, she spoke about the importance of authenticity, visual presentation, and having a plan for life after the show. This, she says, is crucial for attracting brand deals and endorsements.

Tolanibaj also stressed the importance of being true to oneself, as viewers can easily sense when someone is being fake.

Her most important advice, however, is not just about winning or losing but about having a plan for life after the show. She advises aspiring housemates to think about their future and not depend solely on the prize money or the show’s organizers.

The reality TV star warned that relationships formed in the house are often temporary and may not last after the show. She emphasized the importance of having a plan for life after eviction or winning, as the prize money may not be enough to sustain one’s life.

While advising aspiring housemates to come with their own clothes, even though some outfits are provided for events, Tolanibaj reminded everyone that the organizers aren’t responsible for their future, and the prize money may come in installments.

Tolanibaj’s advice is a wake-up call for anyone dreaming of making it into the BBNaija house. She reminds aspiring housemates that while the show can be a great platform, it’s essential to be prepared for the realities of life after the show. With her tips, aspiring housemates can approach the show with a more informed and practical mindset.