Bayelsa student who scored 320 in JAMB seeks financial support to study Medicine at UNIPORT

…Says Dream of Becoming a Doctor is at Risk

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

YENAGOA — A brilliant 16-year-old student from Bayelsa State, Master Kalizibe Tamadu, who scored an impressive 320 marks in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), is appealing for financial assistance to pursue his dream of studying Medicine and Surgery at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State.

Tamadu, an Ijaw from Kpansia, an Epie-speaking community in the heart of Yenagoa, said despite his exceptional academic performance, his chances of securing admission and fulfilling his dream of becoming a medical doctor hang in the balance due to financial constraints.

In an interview with Vanguard, the young scholar explained that his family is currently struggling to cope with the educational expenses of his elder siblings already in higher institutions, leaving little or no support for his own admission process.

“I have always dreamed of becoming a renowned doctor and helping my community, but now I’m afraid that dream may not come true. My father is doing his best, but he’s already overwhelmed,” Tamadu said.

He made a heartfelt appeal to the Bayelsa State Government, corporate bodies, NGOs, and well-meaning Nigerians to assist him financially, stressing that with support, he is ready to make a meaningful impact in the medical field.

“I’m appealing to Governor Douye Diri, individuals, and organisations to help me achieve my ambition. I’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and I don’t want to lose this opportunity,” he pleaded.

Master Tamadu’s appeal has sparked emotional responses from community members, many of whom have praised his academic achievement and urged the public to support his educational journey.