Bayelsa PDP lauds Wike, G5 on zoning, endorses Anyanwu as national secretary

The PDP in Bayelsa has commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and G5 members for their zoning of President to the South and recognition of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of PDP at a meeting in Abuja.

The state chapter, under the leadership of its Acting Chairman, George Turnah, said in a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa that the recognition was a commitment to the survival and unity of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting also had in attendance the former governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwanyi.

Turnah noted that the G5 commitment, as evidenced at the meeting convened on June 9, was commendable.

According to the Bayelsa PDP, the meeting is a testament to the unwavering love Wike has for the PDP and his relentless fight for justice against impunity.

Turnah, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Derri Alasuote Wright, saluted Wike’s dedication to the party’s principles.

Turnah said Wike’s commitment stood him out and had endeared him strongly to all genuinely committed members of the party nationwide.

He commended Wike for always championing the cause of unity and integrity within PDP ranks, adding that Bayelsa PDP endorsed all the decisions taken at the Abuja meeting.

The statement read in part: “We fully endorse the resolutions reached at the meeting, and as a State Chapter, we stand by our decision, and to state that there is no vacancy requiring any replacement whatsoever.

“Our party’s Constitution and the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the National Secretary issue are very clear and unambiguous in this regard.

“As a State Chapter, we stand united with the rest of our Eminent leaders and concerned stakeholders across the Federation in the decision to zone the Presidential ticket of our party for the upcoming 2027 elections to the Southern region.

“This strategic move does not just demonstrate our commitment to inclusivity and fairness. It also does ensure that our party remains attuned to the voices of all Nigerians.

“Bayelsa State PDP reaffirms its loyalty to the resolutions of this meeting and remains steadfast in its support for Nyesom Wike as our national leader, as well as our endorsement of Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary.

Together, we will forge ahead with renewed vigour to restore the PDP to its rightful place as a beacon of hope and justice for our people and nation.” (NAN)