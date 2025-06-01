Bayelsa community threatens to shut down oil, gas operations over marginalization

*Plead for FG’s intervention

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Residents of oil-rich Egbemo Angalabiri community in the Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have staged a peaceful protest over alleged marginalisation by oil companies operating in the area.

They threatened that if the trend was not reversed, the host communities might be forced to shut down oil and gas operations in the area.

The protesters in their thousands accused Renaissance Africa Energy Company and Oando Plc of impoverishing and failing to employ members of the community into their services despite being qualified to provide such services.

They appealed to the Federal and Bayelsa State Governments to call the oil firms to order and ensure that they implement the local content act by employing professionals from their host community.

Addressing journalists during a protest at the premises of Renaissance Africa Energy Company and Oando Plc, the protesters demanded for the development of the host community through provision of basic amenities including pipebore water, hospital and electricity.

They alleged that despite playing host to over 100 oil wells and three flow stations, no youth from Egbemo Angalabiri community comprising 14 villages is employed or given contracts in line with the local content act law.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, chairman of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Tarakiri Clan, Lokiri Lawrence, said the peaceful protest was to draw the attention of the oil firms, the Federal Government and Bayelsa State government to the plight of the people.

Lawrence accused the oil firms of hiring services of professionals which skilled youths in the community can easily handle, stressing that if the trend was not reversed, the host communities might be forced to shut down oil and gas operations in the area.

“In those days; they said our people are not qualified to work in the oil companies because they were not certified professionals, so, they were given helpers jobs, but today they had gone to school.

Our people are now graduates in different fields in the petroleum sector such as engineering, marine, geology, law, etc, but yet, they have refused to employ them.

“Secondly, our Egbemo Angalabiri youths have equipment/rentals that can be use for oil exploration/marine equipment: but still; they have refused to give them contracts to supply equipment and semi-skilled and skilled labour for the smooth running of the company’s operations.

“The youths are suffering and jobless. The elders and women are hungry. No pipeborne water; no roads; no hospitals

Our youth are unemployed. Despite playing host to Renaissance Africa Energy Company (formerly SPDC) and Oando Plc.”

Also speaking, spokesperson for the youths and rights activist, Barr. Benneth Joseph Ebikon, berated the oil companies of flouting the Nigerian constitution regarding local content and PIA acts and the place of their host communities.

Ebikon alleged that since the Renaissance Africa Energy Company and Oando Plc took over from SPDC and Agip, they have failed to meet and discuss with the people of Egbemo Angalabiri community.

Meanwhile, efforts to get official reactions of the Renaissance Africa Energy Company and Oando PLC on the allegations of the community proved abortive.