Bauchi approves recruitment of 2,000 forest security operatives – CG

Bauchi approves recruitment of 2,000 forest security operatives

The Commander- General, Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), Dr Joshua Osatimehin, has hailed Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for the recruitment of 2,000 operatives for the Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS).

Osatimehi gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja following his operational visit to the state recently.

He said the activities of the forest security operatives in Bauchi had been enhanced through the immense support given to the service by Gov. Bala Mohammed.

According to him, a few years ago, the governor dished out almost N150 million to purchase arms and ammunition to support the organisation.

“I believe the crime and criminality in the Bauchi state over the years have reduced to almost zero level.

“Today, the Bauchi state remains one of the most peaceful states in Northern Nigeria.

“It is evidence of his contribution and commitment to internal security and by extension to national security.

“He has really given us modern day security infrastructure to meet with the test of time for us to tackle crimes and criminality,” he said.

Osatimehi appealed to other Northern state governors to emulate Bauchi to be able to address the prevailing security challenges in the North East, North-West and North Central.

He urged them to work with the NFSS command structures in their various states and incorporate them into state security services to be able to effectively tackle crimes and criminality.

On his part, the Deputy Commander-General (Intelligence), Dr John Metchie, commended the activities of the forest security operatives in Bauchi for their gallantry in combating criminality in the state.

Metchie urged Nigerians to stop the stereotype against Fulani as being violent, adding that foreign herdsmen found their ways into the country as a result of porous borders.

In his remarks, the Assistant Commander-General of NFSS (Operation), Umar Aliu, said the government had continued to support the service with payment of monthly salaries of over 800 operatives.

Aliu said the state government also has insurance policy for the operatives in the event of fatality during operations, adding that the government has N5 million to the family of any operatives killed in operation.

He said the governor had given approval for the recruitment of fresh 2,000 operatives, as well as vehicles, motorcycles and allowances to enhance their operation.

Vanguard News