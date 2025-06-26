Battle for workers’ rights shifts to National Assembly

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, ABUJA

What appears to be a major showdown over the future of Nigeria’s civil service is set to take place tomorrow in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as the House of Representatives Committee on Public Service Matters convenes a landmark public hearing on key legislative reforms affecting millions of workers.

In what may define a decisive moment for labour advocacy in Nigeria, the foremost labour centre in the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has been formally invited to the National Assembly to present its position on a raft of proposed reforms, which labour leaders say could redefine fairness, justice, and dignity in the public sector.

Vanguard gathered that the hearing is scheduled to hold at Conference Room 028, Ground Floor, House of Representatives New Wing, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

To ensure a robust presentation, the NLC, through its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, has written to affiliate unions to send in their contributions to the national secretariat.

The hearing will focus on legislative proposals that address issues long considered flashpoints between the workforce and government authorities.

In a letter to affiliate unions, the NLC stated: “This hearing presents a unique opportunity to address persistent grievances in the civil service. We urge all public sector affiliates to submit position papers and actively engage in the proceedings.”

Widowhood leave

One of the most emotional items on the agenda is a Bill for an Act to Make Provisions for Widowhood Leave, which aims to grant paid leave to men and women who lose their spouses during the subsistence of a legal marriage.

The bill seeks to institutionalize compassion in labour laws, allowing bereaved workers time to mourn and manage the personal and logistical aftermath of such a loss without facing employment penalties.

Promotion

stagnation

Another pressing issue slated for discussion is the stagnation of promotion in the federal civil service.

Concerns over career stagnation, lack of progression, and demoralization among civil servants have gained national prominence in recent years.

“This hearing is an important step in addressing the widespread frustration among public servants stuck in one position for years without advancement,” the NLC noted.

Eight-year tenure rule

Equally controversial is the proposal to abrogate the federal government’s eight-year tenure policy for Directors in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The policy, which mandates the retirement of Directors after eight years in that rank regardless of age or service length, has sparked intense debate over fairness, continuity, and institutional memory.

The NLC and its affiliates are expected to push back against the blanket policy, citing its negative impact on experience retention and morale in the civil service.

Age falsification

Also under scrutiny is a proposed measure to investigate and prosecute age falsification within the civil service.

The widespread manipulation of official records to extend tenure or manipulate promotion eligibility has long undermined credibility and fairness in the system.

The NLC says the initiative is long overdue and aligns with ongoing calls for institutional reform and accountability in the public service.

NLC mobilizes affiliates

Due to the importance the NLC attaches to this hearing, it has called on all public sector unions to submit detailed position papers and attend the hearing en masse.

The deadline for submission to the national secretariat was Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

“All unions are expected to review the issues and submit their positions so that we can present a unified front at the hearing,” the Congress stated.

As the National Assembly prepares to host stakeholders in what could be a pivotal session, civil servants across the country will be watching closely—hoping that their long-standing grievances will finally get the legislative attention they deserve.

Vanguard News