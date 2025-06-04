Barcelona eye Ademola Lookman as summer transfer target

Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman has emerged as a potential transfer target for Barcelona, as the Spanish giants continue their search for a left winger this summer.

With financial constraints hampering their pursuit of top targets such as Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Barca are reportedly revisiting interest in Lookman, according to Catalunya Ràdio.

The Atalanta forward, who was previously linked with the Catalan club earlier in the year, is seen as a more attainable option.

However, there is still uncertainty over his price tag, with estimates varying between €30 million and €60 million.

Lookman’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026, which could influence negotiations and potentially lower the final fee.

Vanguard News