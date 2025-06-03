Barau, Kano APC supporters endorse Tinubu’s second-term bid

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin, and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano North Senatorial District have declared their support for President Bola Tinubu’s second term bid.

The endorsement was made on Tuesday during the official inauguration of the recently upgraded Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, to the Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo, in Kano State.

Tinubu approved the institution’s conversion following a request from Barau.

Addressing a gathering in Kabo Local Government, the Senator said the President had shown unwavering commitment to the development of Kano and the North, particularly in the area of education.

“We told Mr President that our priority was to upgrade the Federal Polytechnic to a university. He simply said, ‘Bring it, I will sign it,’ and he signed it,” Barau said.

He also disclosed that the president had approved a request to establish a new Federal Polytechnic in the area.

“What greater love can a leader show to his people than investing in their future through education?” he asked.

Barau commended Tinubu for his consistent support for projects in the region, including the reinstatement of the upgrade of Yusuf Maitama Sule University to a federal institution after it was earlier reversed.

The Senator described the President as a leader committed to inclusive development and responsive governance.

“Every request we have taken to him, he has approved. That is the true mark of a responsive leader,” Barau said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Housing, Alhaji Yusuf Ata, lauded the Tinubu administration’s efforts to expand educational access and bridge regional development gaps.

The event, attended by dignitaries from within and outside Kano State, was widely regarded as a milestone in federal educational support for the state.

Vanguard News