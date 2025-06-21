Bandits killed 30 in Zuru – Kebbi govt

Kebbi State government has said that no fewer than 30 persons lost their lives in the recent attacks on Zuru communities by bandits.

Read Also: Five die as bomb explosion rocks Kano

Also, the state government condoled with the people of Tadurga in Zuru Local Government Area and Kyebu in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, both within the Zuru Emirate, over the tragedy.

Chairmen of Zuru and Danko Wasagu local governments, Muhammad Gajere and Hussaini Bena, respectively, gave the casualties report.

They said 16 people were killed in Tadurga, while 14 others lost their lives in Kyebu and Yar-Kuka in the Waje District.

They spoke during the visit of the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Tafida, on Friday.

Gajere and Bena added that several others were injured, and that the bandits also made away with livestock.

… donates N50m

Representing Governor Nasir Idris, Senator Tafida announced a donation of ₦50 million to the affected communities, ₦25 million each for Tadurga and Kyebu.

He said the donation was to assist the bereaved families.

He assured the Kebbi residents that the government is committed to enhancing security, and will take measures to block all entry points into Tadurga and Kyebu to prevent future attacks by bandits.

Vanguard News