Bandits kill scores, abduct residents, rustle cattle in fresh Kebbi attack

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Suspected bandits launched a deadly attack on Tadurga village in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Monday night, leaving scores feared dead, several abducted, and dozens of cattle rustled.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers stormed the village in large numbers, firing indiscriminately, looting shops, and unleashing terror on residents.

“They came en masse, shooting sporadically,” said a local resident, Audu Sule. “They looted shops, abducted many villagers, killed several others, and made away with cattle.”

The latest incident marks a troubling resurgence of violence in the Zuru Emirate, a region that had seen relative calm in recent months following intensified security operations by the state government.

Another resident, Abdullah Idris Zuru, noted that prior to the attack, the area had been experiencing increased stability, allowing displaced farmers to return to their lands and record a successful harvest.

“Kebbi State Government has made significant progress in pushing back the bandits. That’s why this attack is so shocking. It threatens the fragile peace we’ve started to enjoy,” he said.

Efforts to confirm the death toll and the exact number of abductees are ongoing, as security agencies continue to assess the situation.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, acknowledged the incident and pledged that the command would investigate and provide an update. However, no official statement had been released as of the time of filing this report.