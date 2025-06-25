Bandits kill PDP leader, son in failed Kwara kidnap attempt

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Suspected bandits have reportedly killed the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Abdullahi Kpotun, along with his son in Lile village in the Patigi local government council area of Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident happened in a botched abduction on Tuesday night in the village.

It was gathered that, the suspected bandits were said to have invaded the residence of Alhaji Kpotun on that fateful Tuesday night under the cover of darkness.

Sources close to the village told journalists yesterday that the suspected bandits were said to have attempted to kidnap Alhaji Kpotun before it eventually led to the killing of the PDP leader and his son.

Sources added that the gunmen didn’t limit their assault to Kpotun’s household, suggesting a broader reign of terror in the village.

“It was not only his family the bandits attacked last night, they attacked another family and killed someone there too,” a source said.

Contacted yesterday, the state police command confirmed the incident.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the police command signed by the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi stated that, “At about 0130hrs, unknown armed men stormed and attacked Mari and Lile villages via Lade, killing three persons: one Timothy Paul (male, 35 years) in Mari village, and Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu (male, 51 years) alongside his son, Abdullahi Muhammad (male, 22 years) in Lile village. The bodies were certified dead by a medical doctor at a hospital.

“Investigations have begun to apprehend the actors behind this dastardly act; prosecution follows afterwards”.

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and leader of PDP in the state has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the brutal killings.

In a statement released by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki condemned the attack describing it as “barbaric, painful, and unacceptable

“This is a devastating loss. I am heartbroken by the news of the gruesome killing of Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu Kpotun and his son. My thoughts and prayers are with their immediate family and the Patigi community in this difficult time,” Saraki said.

Saraki offered prayers for the souls of the deceased, asking Almighty Allah to grant them Aljanah Firdaus and to comfort their grieving family and community.

He further urged the State government and security agencies to act urgently and decisively to tackle the alarming rise in insecurity in the state.

“This rising tide of insecurity in our dear state must not be allowed to continue. Government and security agencies must act swiftly and decisively to prevent further tragedies,” he added.