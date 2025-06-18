Banditry: I’m ready to empty Kebbi purse to save lives – Gov Idris

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Following the recent deadly armed banditry attacks in the southern part of the state, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has expressed his intention to mobilise substantial government funds to save the lives and economic fortunes being threatened by the activities of armed banditry, if the activities of the bandits persist.

In addition, the Governor disclosed that he has concluded necessary contacts to visit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to present some critical suggestions and requests on the possible solution that can hopefully minimise or eradicate the menace in Kebbi State.

Idris made the statement when he received the emir of Zuru, Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II, as head of a high-powered delegation from the four local governments of the emirate that rushed to the state capital and presented a ” save our soul ” request, following a deadly armed banditry attack in Tadurga town of Zuru local government.

He expressed his strong belief that ensuring relative peace, protection of life and property remain a priority for any responsible government.

He maintained that genuine sacrifice and judicious utilisation of resources for security are worth doing. “I will do whatever is humanly possible to protect the lives of the people, even if it means emptying the state treasury,” Idris said.

He attributed the persistent attacks in the state to inadequate manpower, insufficient sophisticated weapons, limited number of special military units and complicated nature of Kebbi State’s geographical terrain, disclosing that “these are parts of the requests to be presented to Mr President for consideration.”

According to him, the state shares boundaries with the neighbouring republics of Niger and Benin and the neighbouring states of Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger, comparatively believed to be most affected.

Emir of Zuru Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II earlier told the governor that dozens of lives and valuable properties yet to be ascertained have been lost to the weekend banditry attacks in Tadurga.

The royal father said though the purpose the visit included expressing the achievement and appreciation for the numerous developmental projects being executed in the emirate, warned that at rate the banditry attacks are going, killing innocent people, stealing cows and farm produce, unless urgent measures are taken, the major towns of the emirate will soon witnessed an uncontrollable congestion of displaced people.

Since he assumed office in 2023, he said Governor Nasir was confronted with different security challenges including the Lakurawa bandits but with wisdom, demonstrated commitment, determination, provision of of more than 50 Hillux vehicles and two thousand motorcycles for the military, Department of state security, police, civil defence and vigilante with the support of the Defence Headquarters, he was able to control the situation.